Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Short Interest Down 25.4% in November

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Liquidia Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 28,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $341.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Liquidia to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $47,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,877 shares in the company, valued at $226,883.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 24.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

