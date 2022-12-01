Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $42.21 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,418,481 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,401,074.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00252904 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $70.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.