Lloyd Park LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lloyd Park LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,229 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Lloyd Park LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $149.11. 34,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,569. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $170.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

