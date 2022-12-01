Lloyd Park LLC Makes New Investment in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Lloyd Park LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PMM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 721,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47,760 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 148,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 209,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 42,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.71. 1,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,263. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.38%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

