Lloyd Park LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 811,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $4,133,000.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,313. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

