Lloyd Park LLC Sells 13,310 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lloyd Park LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Lloyd Park LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 481,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the first quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.32. 102,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.06. The company has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

