Lloyd Park LLC Takes Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 28,804.2% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,820,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 1,814,663 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 53.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after buying an additional 995,411 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,060,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,563,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450,637 shares during the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. 895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,908. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.