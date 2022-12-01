Locus Chain Price Reaches $0.0305 on Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $48.65 million and approximately $914,926.82 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

