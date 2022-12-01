Loews Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Loews Corp reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,034,140. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

