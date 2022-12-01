Loudon Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 386,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,132,006. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

