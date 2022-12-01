Loudon Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 46.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 24.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

MDT traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.44. The company had a trading volume of 162,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,943,397. The company has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $114.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.