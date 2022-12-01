Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 3,074 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $50.73. 328,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,651,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $284.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

