Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ACWX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.20. 14,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,938. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44.

