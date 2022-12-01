Louis O. Gorman III Sells 9,546 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) SVP Louis O. Gorman III sold 9,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $92,787.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at $127,565.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of WNEB opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.51. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several analysts have commented on WNEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

