Lpwm LLC Buys 54,875 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,875 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 2.8% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lpwm LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,503. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $87.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.29.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

