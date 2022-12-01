Lpwm LLC Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lpwm LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

TIP stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $108.97. 128,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,591. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $130.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.01.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

