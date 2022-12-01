Lpwm LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1,006.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EELV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.23. 1,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

