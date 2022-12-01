Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 797,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 24,027,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 50,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 185,056 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 544,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 902.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,276 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.