Lumi Credits (LUMI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $717.99

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $717.99 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem."

