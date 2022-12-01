Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Cormark

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Cormark to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.36.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 3.6 %

LUG traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.75. The company had a trading volume of 172,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,369. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares in the company, valued at C$358,062.50. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares in the company, valued at C$358,062.50. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein bought 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,624,016. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 298,935 shares of company stock worth $2,635,901.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

