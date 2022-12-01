LUXO Self Reported Market Cap Tops $103.50 Million (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One LUXO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LUXO has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LUXO has a total market cap of $103.50 million and $12,742.27 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LUXO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,089.54 or 0.06363282 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00502124 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,182.59 or 0.30541533 BTC.

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.