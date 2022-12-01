Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 10,454 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $44,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Down 0.4 %

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $713.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,192. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $646.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $934.76. The company has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

