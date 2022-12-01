Madison Asset Management LLC Has $53.24 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,721 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of TE Connectivity worth $53,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $126.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,857. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $165.81.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

