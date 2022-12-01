Madison Asset Management LLC Has $64.68 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $64,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,563. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

