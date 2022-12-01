Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $34,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

CME Group Price Performance

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,110 shares of company stock worth $1,025,775 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,090. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.