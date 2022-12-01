Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 28,414 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,414 shares during the period. Brown & Brown makes up about 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Brown & Brown worth $76,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3,670.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,689,000 after buying an additional 2,393,471 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $59,598,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 879.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,165,000 after purchasing an additional 926,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after buying an additional 725,167 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after buying an additional 661,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

BRO traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,571. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

