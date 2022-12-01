Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 6,754 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $32,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.79. 6,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.90. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

