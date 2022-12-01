Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Carlisle Companies worth $71,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,793. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.24. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $211.06 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

