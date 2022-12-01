Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

MX traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,116. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $438.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $22.28.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

