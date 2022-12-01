Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Update

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 451,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 55.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 450,307 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 226.0% in the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 597,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 413,955 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,204,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 367,983 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 242,583 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,747,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,890,000 after purchasing an additional 229,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of MX stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Magnachip Semiconductor

A number of analysts have commented on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

