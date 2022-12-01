Maker Market Capitalization Achieves $632.96 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. Maker has a market cap of $632.96 million and approximately $20.87 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maker has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $647.44 or 0.03823825 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.48 or 0.06555591 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00504155 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.85 or 0.30665094 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.