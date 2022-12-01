Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 84,186 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.5% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $29.85. 788,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,622,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

