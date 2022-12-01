Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Trading Up 6.5%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.63. Approximately 105,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,141,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 34.9% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Manchester United by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 89,361 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 148,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

