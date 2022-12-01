Marc G. Cannon Sells 1,850 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.17. The company had a trading volume of 686,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $135.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,685,000 after acquiring an additional 66,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

