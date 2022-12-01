Mariner Investment Group LLC Acquires 18,475 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares during the quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,733. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

