Mariner Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned about 0.48% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXH. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $87,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 2,456.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth $231,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CXH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.30. 21,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,069. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

