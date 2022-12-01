Mariner Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 156,553 MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 156,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust comprises about 0.6% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth $252,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.3% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 303.0% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 363,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 273,307 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth $87,000.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

CMU remained flat at $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 78,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,919. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

