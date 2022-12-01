Mariner Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 20,147 AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 32.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period.

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,805. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $15.08.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The investment management company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

