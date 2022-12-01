Mariner Investment Group LLC Invests $1.17 Million in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust comprises about 1.2% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,573,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NXDT traded down 0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,166. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of 14.69. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 11.06 and a 52 week high of 17.93.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Laffer bought 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of 14.79 per share, with a total value of 100,009.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,499 shares in the company, valued at 672,930.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 50,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 12.28 per share, for a total transaction of 616,529.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,738,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately 45,914,367.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 198,232 shares of company stock worth $2,639,336 in the last ninety days.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

