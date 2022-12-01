Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 391,416 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,925 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 382,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.99. 29,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,570. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.05.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

