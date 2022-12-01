Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 800 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 273.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 55.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.51. 69,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408,547. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.