Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown makes up 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 25,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 40.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.4 %

BRO traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average is $60.30.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.