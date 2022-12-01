Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,397,000 after acquiring an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.42. 9,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,363. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.92. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

