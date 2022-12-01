Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCO traded up $8.87 on Thursday, reaching $307.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.81. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.53.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

