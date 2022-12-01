Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $5.63 Million in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,679,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3,721.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $422.97. The stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

