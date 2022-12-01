Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.12% of Columbia Sportswear worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 48.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.78. 982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,055. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $103.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

