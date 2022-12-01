Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 930 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.98. 10,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,421. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.75.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

