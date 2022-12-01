Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,300,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294,713 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.65% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $2,064,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,369. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.12 and its 200-day moving average is $158.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

