Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Oppenheimer

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRVL. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $46.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of -178.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 423,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,385,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 110,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

