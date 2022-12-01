Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.41-$0.51 EPS.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,198,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960,137. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of -174.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.89.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 55.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,404,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,359,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 89.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 458,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after purchasing an additional 217,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 49.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 206,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.